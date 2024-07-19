AGC rejects Guan Eng’s representation to drop four corruption charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Representations submitted by former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng to drop four corruption charges involving the construction of undersea tunnel and road projects in Penang worth more than RM6 billion, were rejected by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin informed Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi about the matter during the mention proceedings to find out the status of the representation submitted by Lim, 63, on June 28.

“The AGC has studied the representation and made a decision to reject it earlier this month,“ said Wan Shaharuddin who also told that Lim’s presence was excluded from today’s proceedings.

Following the development, Azura then fixed August 8 for the continuation of the hearing of the case against Lim.

According to the first amended charge, Lim is accused of using his position to receive bribes amounting to RM3.3 million by helping a company owned by Zarul Ahmad to be appointed to implement the Main Roads and Tunnel Construction Project in Penang worth RM6,341,383,702 between January 2011 and August 2017 at the Office of Penang Chief Minister.

For the second amended charge, he allegedly asked for a bribe of 10 per cent of the profit obtained by Zarul Ahmad as a reward for helping the businessman’s company be appointed for the same project.

Lim allegedly committed the act near The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City here between 12.30 midnight and 2 am in March 2011.

He is also facing two charges of causing two lots of land owned by the Penang government worth RM208.8 million to be disposed of to a developer company related to the undersea tunnel project in the state at the Penang State Land and Mines Office, Komtar on February 17, 2015 and March 22, 2017.