Cordell Tinch wins 110m hurdles gold at world championships

AMERICAN athlete Cordell Tinch secured the men’s 110 metres hurdles gold medal at the world championships on Tuesday.

Tinch completed the race in 12.99 seconds to claim the world title in a dominant performance.

Jamaican duo Orlando Bennett and Tyler Mason finished second and third with personal best times of 13.08 and 13.12 seconds respectively.

Defending champion Grant Holloway’s attempt at a fourth consecutive world title ended in disappointment during the semi-finals.

The Olympic champion could only manage a sixth-place finish in his semi-final race at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Holloway started strongly but struggled dramatically in the final 30 metres of the race won by eventual bronze medallist Mason.

The 27-year-old American has not displayed his usual dominant form throughout the current season. – AFP