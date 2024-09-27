AGC yet to decide on Sanusi’s second representation in sedition case

SHAH ALAM: The Attorney General’s Chamber (AGC) has yet to decide regarding the second representation submitted by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to drop the two sedition charges against him.

The charges were over his remarks about the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the setting up of the Unity Government during a political talk at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Abd Malik Ayob told High Court Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin when the case came up for mention today.

He said the AGC was still considering the representation.

This is the second representation by Sanusi. The Jeneri Asemblyman’s first representation was dismissed by the AGC in May.

Meanwhile, lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, representing Muhammad Sanusi, requested that the charges against his client be withdrawn as the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had agreed to accept his apology.

“It is public knowledge that my client has written a letter to His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor to ask for forgiveness and there is a reply from the Sultan. It is public knowledge that His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor has pardoned my client,“ said the lawyer.

However, Malik said that even though the Sultan of Selangor had granted a pardon, the AGC still needed some time to decide on the representation.

Meanwhile, the lawyer Datuk Seri Salehuddin Saidin, who is holding a watching brief for the Sultan of Selangor, confirmed that there was a written reply from the Sultan agreeing to pardon Muhammad Sanusi.

Judge Aslam however said the parties involved need to wait for the AGC’s decision regarding the representation and fixed Oct 25 for mention.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah agreed to accept an apology from Muhammad Sanusi.

On July 18, 2023, Muhammad Sanusi pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Sessions Court to the two charges, and the case was transferred to the Shah Alam High Court on Feb 1 for trial.

According to the charges, he is accused of making seditious remarks at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak, at 11 pm on July 11, 2023.

He is charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, which carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment or a fine of RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.