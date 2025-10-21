Myanmar woman and boyfriend die in suspected murder-suicide in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: A Myanmar woman is believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend at a workers’ hostel in Jalan Austin Heights yesterday.

Johor Bahru South district police chief ACP Raub Selamat (pic) stated that the 33-year-old victim sustained stab and slash wounds during the alleged attack by her boyfriend, also a Myanmar national, around 7.40 pm.

A 23-year-old foreign woman and a 27-year-old local man were injured while attempting to prevent the suspect from attacking the victim.

The suspect was later found dead at the same location with a 24-centimetre knife and is believed to have taken his own life after the incident.

Raub confirmed that police are working to identify the suspect as no identification documents were found, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

He added that the two injured witnesses are receiving treatment, while post-mortems on both bodies are being conducted at Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Raub urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Johor Bahru South district police headquarters at 07-2182323. – Bernama