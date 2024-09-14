Agro-food sector’s 10.9% GDP contribution a positive economic signal - Mohamad Sabu

SERDANG: The agro-food sector’s contribution of 10.9 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2024 is a positive indicator of the country’s economic growth, Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

Mohamad said this contribution comes from three agro-food sub-sectors - 3.1 per cent from agriculture, 2.2 per cent from manufacturing and 5.6 per cent from the service sector.

“This achievement shows the success of our food supply management strategy and the need to further enhance it to ensure the stability of our food system,” he said during his opening speech at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) Exhibition 2024, which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

The 100th edition of MAHA 2024, held at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park (MAEPS), began last Wednesday and will run until Sept 22. The event is expected to attract three million visitors and generate RM40 million in direct sales.

Mohamad added that MAHA 2024 will serve as a key platform for highlighting sustainability and innovation within Malaysia’s agricultural sector.

“The exhibition aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure that natural resources are preserved for future generations,” he said.

Mohamad also said that MAHA 2024 will contribute to strengthening human capital through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiatives in agriculture, in line with the MADANI concept.

“This initiative is designed to develop a highly skilled workforce capable of leveraging modern technology, thereby enhancing Malaysia’s competitiveness in the global agricultural sector,“ he added.

The exhibition will also showcase smart technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and automation, which are expected to boost productivity and efficiency within the agricultural industry.

During the first three days of MAHA 2024, 36 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed, with a total value of RM759 million. These agreements involve strategic cooperation in agro-food sector investments, trade potential, technology sharing and ecosystem conservation.

Mohamad expressed optimism that the ministry (KPKM) will achieve its target of RM6 billion in investment and trade potential through these MoUs by the end of MAHA 2024.

To further the goals of the National Innovation for Food Security (PINTAR) programme, MAHA 2024 is focusing on five core elements of the PINTAR concept throughout the agro-food sector. This approach aims to showcase the latest technological innovations and promote a PINTAR mindset among agricultural entrepreneurs.

Mohamad also highlighted a major success for KPKM - the approval to export fresh local durians to China. This development is anticipated to benefit 63,705 durian farmers nationwide.

“In 2022, the value of durian exports to China was RM887 million, and it is projected to reach RM2 billion by 2030,”he said.

The phytosanitary requirements protocol for the export of fresh durians from Malaysia to China was signed on June 19, and the first shipment - 40 tonnes of durians, including Musang King, Black Thorn, D24, and IOI varieties, departed for China on Aug 24, marking the beginning of a new export phase with eight exporting companies involved.