Ahmad Zahid extends condolences to Siti Zaharah’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his condolences to the family of former UMNO Wanita chief Tan Sri Dr Siti Zaharah Sulaiman, who died last night.

In a Facebook post today, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional chairman, prayed for Siti Zaharah’s family to be granted strength and patience in facing this difficult time.

“The late Siti Zaharah was an extraordinary woman, resilient in facing every challenge. As UMNO Youth chief in 1996, I witnessed the aura of a leader who successfully led the UMNO Wanita wing then.

“May her soul be blessed and placed among the faithful and righteous,” he said.

Siti Zaharah, 75, who was also the former National Unity and Community Development Minister, died at Serdang Hospital at 11.23 pm.