Ahmad Zahid, Fadillah extend condolences to family of Mahkota Assemblywoman

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof have expressed their deepest condolences to the family of Mahkota assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain who passed away today.

Through a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid prayed that her soul be placed in paradise among the righteous servants and that her family would remain strong in this difficult time.

He mentioned that he had the opportunity to visit the Wanita UMNO exco member at the Intensive Care Unit of Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, Johor, this morning.

“I sincerely prayed for her recovery so that she can continue fighting the struggle with us. However, Allah SWT loves her more,“ he said, adding that UMNO had lost a dedicated and loyal female fighter who cared about the people.

Fadillah also expressed sadness and condolences over Sharifah Azizah’s passing through a Facebook post and prayed that her soul be placed among the faithful and receive the pleasure of Allah SWT.

He also prayed for her family to be granted patience in facing this loss.

Sharifah Azizah, 63, who was Kluang Wanita UMNO chief, was admitted to the hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties on Tuesday.

In the 2022 state election, Sharifah Azizah, who was also the former Johor Wanita UMNO chief, won the Mahkota seat with a majority of 5,166 votes, defeating Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Taqiuddin Cheman, Mohamad Nor Lingan (Perikatan Nasional) and Mohamed Noor Suleiman (Warisan).

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin also prayed for Sharifah Azizah’s family to be strong in facing this challenging test.

“Her contributions and services to UMNO and the Johor state will never be forgotten. Let us pray for her soul to be blessed and placed among the faithful,“ he said.

Also extending condolences to Sharifah Azizah’s family was Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, who prayed for her soul to be granted mercy and placed among the faithful and righteous.