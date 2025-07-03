Federal court grants RM50k bail to businessmen in organised crime case

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has approved bail of RM50,000 each for two businessmen facing charges of involvement in an organised crime group, pending their trial.

A three-member panel, led by Federal Court judge Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan, delivered the decision in a 2-1 majority ruling.

The court imposed strict conditions, requiring the accused to wear electronic monitoring devices and remain within their home compounds. They must also seek police permission before leaving their residences and report to the nearest police station biweekly. Exceptions were made for hospital visits related to their medical conditions.

Justice Nallini noted that the bail approval was primarily due to the defendants’ health issues and the prison system’s inability to provide adequate medical care. S. Hemanathan, 31, uses a wheelchair and suffers from diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol, while N. Nithiyan, 39, has ischemic heart disease and other cardiovascular risks.

Defence counsel Datuk Rajpal Singh argued that inconsistent prison treatment could worsen their conditions, potentially leading to life-threatening complications. Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Siew Wee countered that both men had received necessary medical attention and their conditions were stable.

The duo was charged in May 2023 under Section 130V of the Penal Code, linked to their alleged involvement in “Geng TR” at a seafood restaurant in Jeram, Selangor. Their case was transferred to the High Court last August, with the trial scheduled for October 2025. - Bernama