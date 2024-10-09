AI capability gap in defence sector affects Malaysia, developing nations - Khaled

SEOUL: The disparity in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, especially in the defence sector, poses a significant disadvantage for Malaysia and other developing countries, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said this gap is evident in various defence-related fields, such as surveillance, cyber warfare and autonomous systems.

“I believe that this gap will leave developing nations like Malaysia and other countries in the global south in an unfavourable position.

“If not adequately addressed, this significant disparity between nations could lead to monopolies, exploitation and unfair practices,“ he said during a ministerial roundtable session at the Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM) 2024 Summit here today.

He further noted that this inequality could undermine the principles of responsible and ethical AI use in the military domain.

Mohamed Khaled acknowledged the efforts outlined in Malaysia’s National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap 2021-2025, but highlighted ongoing challenges concerning AI technologies, including technological limitations and a shortage of skilled professionals.

While recognising the great potential of AI in the global power landscape, he stressed the need for focused attention to tackle these challenges to ensure fair access to advanced technologies.

The REAIM 2024 Summit, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of South Korea, along with co-organisers including the Netherlands, Singapore and the United Kingdom, gathered representatives from 90 countries including Malaysia.

The summit concluded today and Mohamed Khaled is scheduled to attend the Seoul Defence Dialogue tomorrow, which will be officiated by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo.