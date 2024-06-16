Aidiladha: Siti Khadijah market crowded with last-minute shoppers

KOTA BHARU: Pasar Besar Siti Khadijah was bustling with people making last-minute preparations for Hari Raya Aidiladha, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

A Bernama survey found that people began arriving at the market as early as 7 am to purchase fresh ingredients such as chicken, coconut milk, fish, vegetables and spices.

Visitor Noramalina Shukri, 34, from Kampung Tiong said she prefers to shop at the market due to the wide variety of options available, making it easier for her to get everything under one roof.

“I came to the market to buy ingredients for preparing lontong and rendang, as well as several other dishes for tomorrow. So far, the prices are reasonable,” she said.

Another visitor, Ainy Md Yunos, 72, said the return of her children and grandchildren for Hari Raya Aidiladha this year prompted her to make more elaborate preparations.

“I spent over RM300 on fresh ingredients despite having to queue because of the crowd,” she said.

Coconut milk seller Nurul Asya Syaqira Maulana, 20, said she had to increase the production by nearly eightfold today to meet the higher demand compared to regular days.

“On a normal day, I allocate around 100 coconuts for daily sales, but today, 800 coconuts have been processed to ensure sufficient supply for everyone,” she said.

The survey also found that the supply of essential items was adequate, with necessities sold at the set ceiling prices.