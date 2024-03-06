Klang Valley folks, are you ready for the June 5 water cut?

PETALING JAYA: Air Selangor has announced a water cut for three days in seven areas in Klang Valley and Selangor from June 5 (Wednesday) until June 7 (Friday).

According to the announcement, the temporary scheduled water supply disruption is due to the implementation of asset maintenance and replacement works at Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP).

The water cut will begin from 9am (June 5) and works are expected to be completed by 7pm (June 5).

“Water supply is expected to be distributed to consumers in stages starting from 3am (June 6) after the maintenance and replacement works are completed and the main water supply distribution system has been stabilised.

“The percentage of water supply recovery in the affected areas is expected to reach approximately 20 per cent at 3pm (June 6), followed by 90 per cent at 3am, (June 7),” said the statement.

You can check here to see if your neighbourhood is affected by the water disruption.

