AirAsia expands operations to Subang Airport, fly to Borneo starting Aug 30

SUBANG: AirAsia has expanded its operations in Malaysia to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport) with two domestic destinations namely Kuching, Sarawak and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah starting from Aug 30, 2024.

It marks a significant milestone in the airline’s history after AirAsia started operations 23 years ago at Subang Airport.

AirAsia Malaysia managing director Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra said the expansion complements its operations at its main hub at the KL International Airport (Terminal 2), solidifying its position as the nation’s biggest airline in terms of connectivity and capacity.

“The decision to operate at Subang Airport as our second home in Kuala Lumpur is driven by several compelling factors and opportunities.

“The airport’s location and proximity to the city centre and surrounding suburbs offer an optimal travel experience for guests in the vicinity,” he told reporters after launching AirAsia’s operations at the Subang Airport today.

AirAsia was launched in 2001 by Tan Sri Tony Fernandes along with Capital A Bhd chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun with only two aircraft at Subang Airport before moving to KL International Airport (KLIA) a year later.

In 2014, AirAsia moved its operations to Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) from LCCT in Sepang after eight years of operating there.

For its operations at Subang Airport, AirAsia will use two aircraft with 14 flights weekly, Capt Fareh said.

Besides, he said this additional operation is expected to drive the next phase of growth, not just in Malaysia but across the region.

“We are eagerly anticipating the addition of more routes from Subang, especially international ones, which are currently in the planning stages and subject to regulatory approval.

“This will reinforce our vision of transforming Malaysia into a premier aviation hub. We are optimistic about making Subang our sixth hub in Malaysia in the near future, further bolstering our network and expanding our capacity to serve more destinations and guests,” he added.

Meanwhile group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said the government’s decision to revitalise the airport into a regional aviation hub aligns perfectly with the mission to continue revolutionising the aviation industry.

He said the company also plans to introduce AirAsia+ for its flight offering at Subang Airport, offering more value to business travellers.

The promotional fares are available for booking on AirAsia MOVE app and airasia.com starting today until July 28, 2024 for the travel period between Aug 30, 2024 and Oct 8, 2025.