PETALING JAYA: Local low-cost carrier AirAsia has reported that the airline is experiencing an in-house system outage.

However, there are no flight cancellations.

Passengers have taken to social media to share that they have been experiencing technical difficulties, forcing them to do manual check-ins.

“Last update! All check-in systems (online, kiosks) for AirAsia flights are experiencing technical difficulties. For those with flights in the near future, please arrive early at KLIA (T2).

“If you do not have a boarding pass or need to drop off luggage, you must queue at the counter,” shared X user Syahrul Azlan.

Many have shared photographs of long queues at the airport.

“Our core reservation and check-in system are impacted by a global IT issue affecting airlines worldwide. You may experience slower check-ins and longer queues and we are doing our best to address this situation.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” said AirAsia in a statement.



