KUPEKMAS urges Madani Workers’ Card expansion for pensioners

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Government Pensioners’ Association (KUPEKMAS) has called on the government to extend the MADANI Workers’ Card benefits to pensioners, citing financial struggles among retirees.

Datuk Omar Osman, KUPEKMAS president, highlighted that many pensioners still support families and need assistance with living costs. “Pensioners also deserve access to discounts, as many still have financial dependents. We appeal to the government, especially the Prime Minister, to extend the MADANI Workers’ Card to all pensioners,“ he said after the National Pensioners Day 2025 event at Dewan Yayasan Bena Nusa.

The card, currently for union members, provides discounts and benefits from over 100 participating companies. KUPEKMAS deputy president Mohd Shaman Jaes also urged the Health Ministry to appoint pensioners to the Hospital Visitors Board for better healthcare representation.

Mohd Shaman stressed that pensioners must be directly involved in healthcare discussions. “Healthcare is one of the main concerns for pensioners, alongside financial challenges. We want actual retirees to represent us on the board, not other groups,“ he said. Despite discussions with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad in April, appointment letters remain pending. - Bernama