All Malaysian students in Dhaka are currently safe

PUTRAJAYA: All Malaysian students in Dhaka, Bangladesh are currently safe as of 4pm Friday according to a report from the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka, said the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry also stated late Friday that out of the 95 Malaysian students in Bangladesh, two have recently departed Dhaka with assistance from the High Commission.

“Efforts are underway to assist the return of four students from Mymensingh Medical College to Malaysia, while a group of students have been relocated to temporary accommodation,” the statement read.

According to the statement, internet services in Bangladesh are experiencing widespread outages, but telephone and SMS services remain operational.

It said immediate family members of Malaysian students in Dhaka may reach out to the Foreign Ministry’s Duty Room at +603 8887 4570.

The Ministry said it is actively monitoring the situation and urged all Malaysians residing in Bangladesh to avoid protest areas, remain vigilant, and adhere to safety advice and updates provided by local authorities.

All quarters are requested to remain calm and exercise restraint while the High Commission expends every effort to ensure the safety of Malaysians in the area, it added.

“The High Commission is in continuous communication with local authorities to safeguard the interests and safety of Malaysian students in the affected areas,” the statement added.

At least 45 people were reportedly killed and more than 2,000 others injured in the ongoing violent student protests against the public jobs quota system in Bangladesh since Tuesday.