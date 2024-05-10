Anwar stresses need to boost Malaysia-Pakistan military ties - Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: State-owned Radio Pakistan reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the need for Malaysia and Pakistan to boost military ties.

It said Anwar, emphasised the “need for increasing bilateral ties, particularly military relations between the two brotherly countries” during a courtesy call from Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Gen Asim Munir.

The Prime Minister ended his three-day state visit to Pakistan yesterday after holding a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Shehbaz Sharif and was awarded the country’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, by Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari.

Anwar’s itinerary included delivering a keynote address at Pakistan’s National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and a meeting with the Malaysia-Pakistan business community.

Radio Pakistan added that Anwar praised the Pakistan Army’s “role in regional peace and stability, acknowledging their professionalism and sacrifices in combating terrorism”.

He extended Munir an invitation to visit Malaysia, and the CoAS expressed his gratitude to Anwar and acknowledged the success of his visit.

Munir said the state radio, noted that the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit will help further “improve the enduring and historic ties between the two countries and the militaries”.