Appreciation of Rukun Negara should start at pre-school level

PUTRAJAYA: Appreciation of the Rukun Negara in the country’s education system should be applied as early as at the pre-school level, such as at Tadika Perpaduan, up to higher education, said Deputy Minister of National Unity K.Saraswathy.

She said the Ministry of National Unity (KPN) has drawn up various plans to mobilise joint efforts with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Communications as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to enhance community understanding and appreciation of the Rukun Negara.

“The government and the people must each play their respective roles in fostering national unity by embracing and promoting unity in diversity, reflecting the multicultural, multi-religious, and multi-ethnic reality of Malaysia.

“Apart from that, the government and the people must work together to support and defend the Federal Constitution, as it embodies the social contract upon which this country was founded and ensures the protection of the rights of all citizens,“ she said.

She said this in her speech when opening the prize presentation ceremony of the Federal Territory-level Rukun Negara Mural Painting Competition and the Launch of the Arkib@Sekolah programme here today.

Saraswathy said the ministry, through the National Unity Advisory Council, had approved the development of the Rukun Negara Appreciation Module and implemented it across the six state zones to enhance appreciation of the Rukun Tetangga among youths.

The Rukun Negara, officially declared on Aug 31, 1970, was formulated with the primary goal of fostering stronger unity among the people following the tragic events in the country’s history on May 13, 1969.

The Rukun Negara Mural Painting Competition is one of the efforts by KPN through the National Archives of Malaysia to foster the spirit of patriotism, strengthen the appreciation of the principles of the Rukun Negara as well as strengthen the appreciation of the nation’s history, culture and heritage.

The competition, which started in May this year, is open to all secondary schools in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

At the event, Saraswathi also presented prizes to the winners, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Putrajaya Precinct 5(1), which won the first prize, SMK Maxwell Kuala Lumpur, (runner-up), SMK Putrajaya Precinct 14(1) (third place), SMK St Anthony, Labuan (fourth place) and SMK St Gabriel, Kuala Lumpur (fifth place).