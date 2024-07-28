AR Rahman evokes nostalgia with hits of the 90s at KL concert

KUALA LUMPUR: Indian music composer AR Rahman brought nostalgia to a crowd of approximately 35,000 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tonight, delivering a high-energy performance that showcased his memorable 1990s hits.

The over three-hour-long ‘Rahman Live in KL 2024’ concert, which commenced at 8.25pm, featured Rahman, renowned as a singer, songwriter, and music producer, performing popular tracks such as ‘Jai Ho’ from the film Slumdog Millionaire.

Organised by Star Planet, the event was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and Datuk R. Ramanan.

During the concert, Rahman, who also performed his famous hits, praised Anwar for his approachable demeanor, describing him as a “simple man.”

The concert, a mix of Hindi and Tamil songs, was presented jointly by Thamarai Jewels and SRM International Real Estate LLC.

The evening featured performances by popular Tamil singer Mano, who rendered ‘Mukkala Mukkabla’ from the 1994 film Kadhalan, as well as songs from Rahman’s compositions for the movies Thiruda Thiruda and Muthu.

Singers Srinivas and Swetha Mohan performed a notable number from the 1999 film Padayyappa.

Additionally, Rahman showcased his meta band project, ‘Secret Mountain’, a virtual realm integrating music, animation, and interactive storytelling.

Rahman, who began his career in the Indian film industry in 1992, is celebrated as one of the most influential musicians in the country and has won two Academy Awards for his work on the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire.