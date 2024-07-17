At least six killed including policeman in muscat mosque shooting

KUALA LUMPUR: Six, including a policeman, were killed following a shooting incident near a mosque in Oman’s capital Muscat on Monday evening, in addition to three perpetrators, the Royal Oman Police said

The Royal Oman Police in a statement reported that 28 individuals of various nationalities were injured including four from the Royal Oman Police and Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, who were performing their national duty.

The Royal Oman Police said the police force, military and security apparatus had concluded the procedures for dealing with the shooting incident in the Al-Wadi Al-Kabir area.

“The incident resulted in the death of five individuals, the martyrdom of one policeman and killing of the three perpetrators,” the police statement said.

It said the injured have been transferred to healthcare institution for treatment.

“The investigation and inquiry operations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing,” the police said.

The Royal Oman Police in the statement expressed their gratitude and appreciation for all national efforts and the cooperation of citizens and residents which contributed to containing the situation.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday that four of its nationals were killed in the shooting incident, and another 30 Pakistanis are under treatment in hospitals.