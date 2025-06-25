Form Six breaks barriers, gets major boost

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 300 scholarships will be awarded to outstanding Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) graduates to pursue education degrees at public universities and teacher training institutes, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the initiative is part of the Education Ministry’s efforts to create more pathways for high-achieving Form Six students and to cultivate a new generation of qualified and passionate educators.

“Previously, only SPM holders were eligible to enrol in public teacher education institutes,” Fadhlina said during the excellence appreciation ceremony for the national-level STPM, MUET (Malaysian University English Test) and SKBMW (Malay Language Proficiency Certificate Test for Foreign Citizens) on Tuesday.

“Now, STPM graduates have the opportunity to undergo formal training to become future educators.

“We want to nurture individuals with the drive, commitment and integrity to uplift the teaching profession and become exemplary leaders in the field.”

The announcement comes as the ministry intensifies efforts to reposition Form Six as a competitive and respected post-SPM option.

This year’s STPM results saw the nation’s highest-ever cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 2.85, with 1,266 candidates scoring a perfect 4 – the highest score since the current exam format was introduced.

“With this encouraging performance, and considering STPM’s global recognition for academic quality, I strongly urge more SPM school-leavers to view Form Six as a serious academic route.”

Fadhlina said the ministry has rolled out various initiatives in recent years, including curriculum enhancements, leadership development, financial support and closer integration with the higher education sector to strengthen the Form Six ecosystem.

Among the most notable is the Form Six university transition pilot programme, launched earlier this month in collaboration with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Universiti Sains Malaysia.

“The initiative places Form Six students in residential university campuses, where they gain full access to facilities, laboratories, academic activities and digital infrastructure.

“While they continue preparing for their STPM examinations, the immersive university environment helps ease their transition into tertiary education.

“We hope to expand this model to more public universities in the future.”

To further promote student engagement and leadership, Fadhlina announced the upcoming formation of a national-level Form Six student council, with elections scheduled to take place after the new intake completes registration. The council is expected to be formalised by October.

“The council will give Form Six students a platform to voice their views and bring them closer to the ministry. It’s about building character and leadership beyond academic achievement.”

Fadhlina said financial support also remains a core focus.

“All Form Six students now receive RM150 in early school assistance, while 500 B40 students are currently receiving RM100 monthly stipends under the Farm Fresh STPM student bursary programme, launched in May and continuing until December 2025.

“We are working to reduce financial barriers so that students from all backgrounds can thrive.”

In recognition of academic excellence, 14 schools with top achievements under the STPM Modular System 2 and 3 will each receive RM80,000 in support from the Malaysia Examinations Council and Bank Islam.

Fadhlina also reminded the public that STPM represents more than just an academic qualification – it is a platform for holistic growth and national contribution.

“STPM is not just about grades. It’s about resilience, vision and the strength of character our young people carry with them.

“And if anyone is still wondering who stands behind these students, let it be known that the Education Ministry is with them every step of the way.”

Separately, in response to concerns over matriculation entry criteria, Fadhlina clarified that an A- is still considered excellent, and there is no policy that excludes students based on this grade.

“Let me be clear: we never said an A- is not an A. Entry into matriculation is based on merit. All qualified students will go through a fair and transparent process.”

Noting that 86% of matriculation applicants sat for nine subjects while 14% took 10, she also called for fairness in evaluating all students, regardless of the number of subjects taken.

A total of 42,861 candidates registered for the 2024 STPM examination. Of the figure, 41,434 (96.67%) sat for all three semesters.

The majority of the candidates were from the Social Science stream.