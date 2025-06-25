STPM reclaims its stature

PETALING JAYA: STPM is shedding its “last resort” reputation and gaining ground as a competitive, respected choice among school leavers, education experts say.

National Association of Private Educational Institutions (Napei) secretary-general Dr Teh Choon Jin said that while STPM was traditionally viewed as a fallback option, it has since evolved into a recognised and structured pathway to tertiary education.

“STPM graduates are considered well-prepared for university-level studies and private institutions value the strong academic foundation they bring.

“While some students may opt for foundation programmes or A-Levels due to factors such as duration or specific degree requirements, STPM remains a credible and widely accepted qualification across the private higher education sector,” he told theSun.

Teh said STPM’s affordability and broad recognition – both locally and internationally – make it an appealing option, especially for students from lower-income backgrounds.

However, he said that public perception remains a challenge, with STPM often seen as less competitive compared with matriculation or foundation programmes.

“There’s a belief that STPM is only for those aiming for public universities, when in fact it opens doors to both public and private institutions.

“At the end of the day, it’s about finding the right fit. For many students, STPM has been a strong stepping stone. It’s all about knowing your options and choosing what aligns best with your goals.”

Teh also pointed out that many private institutions offer generous scholarships and fee waivers for high-achieving STPM students, further adding to its appeal.

“Despite many students opting for foundation or matriculation after secondary school, STPM remains just as highly recognised.

“Internationally, STPM is respected in countries like the UK, Australia and Singapore. However, awareness and structured support for these international pathways can be limited.

“With stronger outreach and better guidance, STPM students could be better positioned to compete on a more level playing field in the broader tertiary landscape.”

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia education sociologist Dr Anuar Ahmad said demand for STPM is rising, bolstered by the increasing number of sixth form colleges and national efforts to widen enrolment.

“We’re seeing more applications, even from high-performing SPM students. Form 6 is no longer just for average students.”

Anuar added that STPM’s accessibility is a major draw compared with matriculation or foundation programmes, which are limited in capacity and offered only at select institutions.

“For many families, proximity matters. Students can continue their education close to home, and that’s often a key factor in their decision-making.”

He also noted that outdated stigmas around STPM have largely dissipated.

“There used to be an assumption that you needed matriculation or foundation to enter university, but that’s no longer true.

“STPM provides the same opportunity. As long as students perform well, they’ll gain admission into public or private universities.”

Echoing these views, UKM associate professor Dr Salleh Amat stressed that STPM is a rigorous academic route, particularly for students who may not have secured places in their preferred pre-university programmes.

“Some students aren’t offered spots in matriculation or foundation programmes, so they pursue STPM instead. In many cases, that turns out to be a wise decision,” he said, adding that STPM is a respectable qualification for most employers.