Bersatu presidency uncontested in October party polls - Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bersatu presidency will not be contested in the party elections in October, secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said.

He said this was endorsed in a meeting held on Friday, in line with the the resolution passed during Bersatu’s Special Annual General meeting (AGM) on Nov 25 last year that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would retain his position as the party president for the forthcoming elections.

He said Bersatu will adhere to the party’s Constitution in conducting contests for other positions and candidates must submit their applications to the Supreme Council, in accordance with Articles 14.14 and 14.16 of the Bersatu Constitution.

“The meeting also decided on the dates for branch-level meetings from July 20 to August 31, and division-level meetings from October 12 to 26.

The associate wing and Srikandi Muda assemblies is scheduled for November 28; Armada and Srikandi (Nov 29) and the main assembly will be held from Nov 30 to Dec 1,” he said in a statement today.

Besides this, Hazmah also announced Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin and Abdullah Omar Bledram as the protem chiefs of the Putrajaya andLabuan divisions respectively.

He also said that the meeting had discussed the status of seven former Bersatu elected representatives who had declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in which the party’s secretary-general was instructed to take follow-up action.