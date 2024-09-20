BN win in Mahkota key to ensuring continued investor confidence - Teo

KLUANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, representing the Unity Government in the Mahkota state by-election must secure victory to send a clear message to investors about the nation’s political stability.

DAP Wanita chief Teo Nie Ching said Malaysia’s economy is on the right track, and the government is keen to attract more investors, which will ultimately bring greater economic growth.

“We are seeing the ringgit strengthen, and more investors are recognising Malaysia’s potential, showing interest in investing here. Therefore, political stability is crucial for them.

“If we don’t win, it could send a signal to foreign investors that Malaysia’s political landscape is no longer stable... This is their concern, as changes in government often lead to shifts in policies,” she told reporters after attending a ceramah involving Unity government parties here today.

Earlier, while addressing the local Chinese community, Teo said DAP’s support for the BN candidate from UMNO is a gesture of gratitude for UMNO’s efforts in helping DAP’s candidate Pang Sock Tao secure victory in the Kuala Kubu Bharu by-election last May.

Teo, who is also DAP national publicity secretary, recalled how the UMNO campaign machinery worked tirelessly alongside DAP during the election campaign to ensure the state seat was retained.

“To show our appreciation, we are working together now to help ensure the BN candidate wins with a strong majority in Mahkota. This would demonstrate that we have a stable political climate and that the Unity Government is capable of lasting for the next five or ten years.

“We also aim to send a clear message to Perikatan Nasional (PN) to stop engaging in divisive, racial politics as we have shown that we can collaborate effectively,” she said.

Teo, who is also the Deputy Minister of Communications, expressed confidence that Syed Hussien is well-positioned to represent the diverse communities in the Mahkota constituency, while also being capable of implementing both state and federal policies effectively.

The Mahkota by-election on Sept 28 is a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and PN’s Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.