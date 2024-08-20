Boat capsizes in Sg Kayan: Three missing, 12 survive

KUCHING: Three school students are missing, while 17 others survived after a boat they were travelling in capsized in Sungai Kayan, Kampung Selampit, Lundu, approximately 72 kilometres from here today.

According to preliminary information from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Operations Centre (PGO), the missing students include one male student and two female students.

“Fifteen students have escaped to safety, while the other three victims have yet to be found. The search is ongoing, conducted by local villagers,” said a PGO spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said that the boat was ferrying passengers consisting of 18 students and an adult female passenger. The skipper and adult passenger survived. The initial search and rescue operation was carried out by the villagers.