Investors show confidence in Malaysia’s economic growth, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The additional investments flowing into Malaysia reflect strong investor confidence in the country’s economic prospects, according to Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He stated that government policies supporting economic growth have reassured investors about expanding their operations in Malaysia.

“If a factory is not profitable, the investors wouldn’t make additional investments. Take Infineon as an example. It has factories in Germany, Austria, Hungary, Singapore, and Indonesia. Infineon can easily expand operations in other countries, so why choose Malaysia?” he said.

Tengku Zafrul explained that Malaysia’s economic direction and attractive incentives for high-tech sectors make it a preferred investment destination.

He also highlighted the role of national leaders, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in engaging directly with investors to facilitate business growth.

“That’s why the trade and investment missions abroad, led by the Prime Minister, are important. We want to show that we are serious about attracting their investments,” he added.

The minister emphasised that these additional investments are not coincidental but a result of investor trust in Malaysia’s policies and leadership efforts.

“They are an indicator of investor confidence in the economy and government policies, as well as the result of the country’s leadership’s dedicated efforts to attract and retain quality investments,” he said. - Bernama