PETALING JAYA: A 13-year-old boy was left behind at a gas station on Jalan Cheroh, Raub, Pahang, after his parents drove off without him.

In a statement, the boy had exited his parents vehicle to use the petrol station’s toilets, but his parents did not realise he was missing from the vehicle.

Upon realising he had been left behind, the boy received help from the Raub police who promptly took him to the Raub police station.

The police successfully contacted the boy’s parents who returned fetch their worried son at 7.30pm on the very same day.

The police advise the public to always be vigilant and more attentive to their children and surroundings to prevent unwanted incidents from occurring.

