Boy, 15, feared drowned while trying to save sister in Pantai Cenang

ALOR SETAR: A 15-year-old boy is feared to have drowned while trying to save his younger sister from drowning in an incident at Pantai Cenang, Langkawi, today.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said police were alerted to the incident at about 3.05 pm. The victim, Muhammad Izzham Hakimie Azizi, is believed to have drowned while trying to rescue his younger sister.

He said the group, including Muhammad Izzham Hakimie, his brother-in-law, two sisters, and five friends, had gone to the beach around 2 pm to celebrate his sister’s birthday. After the celebration, the victim, along with his younger sister and two friends, went swimming.

“Muhammad Izzham Hakimie’s older sister only grasped the seriousness of the situation when she saw bystanders attempting to rescue the victims. It is believed that he tried to save his sister but tragically drowned and has not yet been located,” he said in a statement today

He said the three rescued victims were taken to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi and reported to be in stable condition.

“The search for the missing teenager is ongoing, with six officers and 43 personnel from Langkawi district police headquarters, Marine Police, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency involved in the search and rescue operation,” he said.