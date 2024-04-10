Budget 2025: Perlis hopes for allocation to develop tourism sector

KANGAR: Perlis is hoping that the federal government would consider special allocations to develop the state’s tourism sector, especially in Padang Besar, which is the focus of tourists in Budget 2025.

Perlis Entrepreneurs and Tourism Club (KUPPs) chairman Dr Ammar Hassan said Padang Besar is not just a transit location as it has the potential to become a major tourist destination in the country.

Accordingly, he believes that a special provision is needed to organise annual events such as an entrepreneur carnival involving the participation of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand as one of the efforts to increase the number of foreigners visiting Perlis.

“I believe that with the right strategy, Perlis can become a competitive tourist destination, to stimulate the local economy and provide benefits to the entire community,“ he told Bernama.

For the record, Budget 2025 themed “Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera” will be tabled in Parliament on Oct 18.

Meanwhile, the director of a tourism company operating in Perlis Anizam Noor said Perlis’ strategic position between Langkawi, Penang and Thailand gives Perlis an advantage, but careful planning and support from the federal government is the ‘key’ for the development of the tourism sector in the state.

“It is very hopeful that the federal government can consider allocations to upgrade tourism destinations in Perlis.

“The existing tourism facilities need improvement to increase their attractiveness and support in the form of fund allocation is very important to improve the tourism image of Perlis which has great potential to grow,“ he said.