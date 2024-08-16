Cabinet Ministers express appreciation to all national athletes involved in Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet expressed its appreciation to all the national athletes involved in Paris 2024 Olympic Games which closed on August 11.

Minister of Communications who is also the government spokesperson, Fahmi Fadzil said the appreciation was made in the Cabinet Ministers’ meeting yesterday.

“The Cabinet meeting expressed its appreciation to the national team and athletes competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for having made every effort to bring home two bronze medals.

“At the same time, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) also hopes that the efforts that have been made will be a boost to the team’s efforts in the future,“ he said.

Malaysia ended its Paris 2024 Olympic Games campaign by winning two bronze medals through national badminton singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia and national badminton doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

In Paris 2024, Malaysia represented by 26 athletes from nine sports showed great determination by breaking three national records besides five athletes cracking their personal records.