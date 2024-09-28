Call for more Malaysian youth involvement in Palestine struggle

KUALA LANGAT: The Palestine struggle requires the involvement of more youth in Malaysia, just like the solidarity shown by young people abroad, said Honorary Advisor to Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR) Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Taking the example of the United Kingdom and the United States, she said young people’s support in both nations on the Palestinian issue clearly shows they had opened their minds to the fact that Israel has no right to continue its human rights violations.

“They also defend the Palestinians right to live, be protected and be given an appropriate status.

“The youths (in Malaysia) need to be the driving force and pioneers in disseminating the latest information to fight for the long-standing Palestinian issue. They can convey information in the most interesting and informative form through social media platforms,“ she said.

Nurul Izzah told Bernama this after attending the Global Youth and Peace Conference for Palestine 2024 (GYPC 2024), officiated by Global Peace Mission Chairman, Dr Jufitri Joha, here.

Meanwhine, Cinta Gaza Malaysia CEO, Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman said the conference was a platform to enhance participants’ understanding of the Palestinian issue.

“I spoke about volunteering to raise the spirit of those present, especially among teenagers, so that they know that they can make a difference even if it was just an individual.

“In Malaysia, they have a huge opportunity and can undertake humanitarian work and our country supports it on a humanitarian basis,“ he said.

Over 600 participants attended the two-day conference.

“Today is the culmination of a programme which is more about sharing to motivate and inspire the youth and Malaysians to continue this momentum in various creative and innovative ways, especially by using digital media to spread awareness.

“We also brought in Palestinian Olympic swimmer Yazan Al-Bawwab to share his views,“ Muhammad Nadir said.