Cameroonian charged with possession of counterfeit notes, cutting equipment

KUALA LUMPUR: A Cameroonian man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of possessing counterfeit money and equipment to cut and wrap the counterfeit money.

For the first charge, Ammanuel Linwe Gwei, 51, was accused of possessing nine bundles of fake RM100 notes with the intention of using the money as genuine at a convenience store in Brickfields here at 5 pm on Aug 15.

The communication device seller was also charged with possessing 4,770 pieces of fake RM100 notes, 152 pieces of US dollar banknotes and equipment to cut and wrap the money at a residence in Cheras here at 7.30 pm on the same date.

Both charges are framed under Section 489(C) of the Penal Code (for possession of counterfeit currency) which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak did not offer bail because the accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, did not have any valid travel documents.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril did not give bail and fixed Oct 15 for remention of the case.