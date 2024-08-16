PETALING JAYA: A car wash worker was killed while a security guard was seriously injured in separate parang attacks in Bedong, Kedah yesterday.

According to Berita Harian, the Kuala Muda district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail, said officers from the Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim (HSAH) police booth received a call from the emergency department at 2.20am reporting two men with injuries sustained from parang attacks.

Preliminary investigations revealed the incident began at an empty lot near Kampung Toh Pawang, where the first victim, a security guard who was working and accompanied by a friend, was allegedly attacked by five men armed with parang.

“As a result, the victim suffered severe injuries to his chest, and both arms, while his friend managed to escape from the scene.

“The attackers then went to the back of a car wash premises in Taman Bedong, about 2.7km from the first location.

“They then assaulted the second victim, a car wash worker, causing severe injuries to various parts of his body,“ he was quoted as saying.

He stated that both victims, who are in their 20s, were taken to HSAH by their friends, with the car wash worker confirmed dead on arrival.

He added that investigations at the scene are being supported by the forensic team from the Kedah police headquarters and the K-9 Unit, with ongoing efforts to determine the motive behind the attacks.

The investigation, he said, is being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 326 for causing grievous hurt, both which are being handled separately.

He noted that if found guilty of murder, the perpetrators could face the death penalty, while causing grievous hurt could lead to imprisonment of up to 20 years, along with possible fines or caning.

“At this stage, police have arrested three men in their 20s to 30s in the area to assist with the investigation,“ he added.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Kuala Muda district police at 04-4299222 or Investigation Officer ASP Azmirul bin Abdul Aziz at 019-444 6521.