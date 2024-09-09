Chief Secretary to deliver maiden address on public service reform tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar is scheduled to deliver his inaugural message tomorrow, with the theme of ‘Public Service Reform’.

The Public Service Department (JPA) in a post on Facebook said the special address will be delivered by Shamsul Azri at the 2024 KSN Leadership Aspiration ceremony at De’ Seri Endon Hall, Puspanitapuri in Putrajaya, at 2.30 pm.

“What is meant by public service reform? The support of all public officers in realising the direction of public service reform is greatly appreciated,“ according to the post.

Shamsul Azri who is the former director-general of the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) was appointed as the 16th KSN with effect from August 12, 2024, replacing Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali whose service contract ended on August 10.

On September 2, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have said that he wanted reforms in public administration to be implemented immediately, expecting this September to be the month of more rapid reform movements.

Anwar, who voiced the urgent move at the Prime Minister’s monthly meeting with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department, said public service reform needs to be achieved with methods or procedures that are in line with the times.

In this regard, Anwar said he will discuss with Shamsul Azri and Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz about the steps that need to be taken to improve the performance of the public service.