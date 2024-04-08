Childcare operators urged to enroll staff for follow-up training

KUALA TERENGGANU: Operators of childcare centres are urged to ensure their caregivers undergo follow-up training to enhance their skills in infant and child care.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, said such training is essential to equip caregivers with the skills to tackle the evolving challenges in childcare.

“We strongly encourage caregivers to participate in these courses as current challenges require updated approaches and skills. Regular follow-up training is essential,” she said after officiating at the National Childcare and Caregivers Day 2024 closing ceremony here today.

She also highlighted that these follow-up courses are vital to prevent incidents of abuse, negligence and neglect in childcare centres, which have been increasingly reported.

“This issue is deeply concerning and requires immediate attention and action from all stakeholders. As educators and caregivers, we have a great responsibility in shaping the future of our children,” she added.

Noraini noted that there are currently 3,043 registered childcare centres with the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) employing 16,167 caregivers and caring for 70,340 children.

She also said that the government is actively identifying unregistered childcare centres.

“Some centress are still in the registration process and have yet to receive approval because they need consent from three entities, namely the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), the Fire Department and the Health Department.

“Only after receiving approval from all three will JKM issue a licence to operate the centre,“ she added.