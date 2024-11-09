Cleaner jailed, fined for defaming policeman killed in attack on Ulu Tiram Police Station

TAPAH: A cleaner was sentenced to seven days in jail and fined RM800, in default seven days in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for uploading defamatory comments on social media against a policeman killed in a shooting incident at the Ulu Tiram Police Station in Johor in May this year.

Magistrate Anis Zainab Pawan Teh meted out the sentence on Wan Abd Qayyum Wan Mohd Radzuan, 25, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with defaming Corporal Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, who was killed in the incident, in a post on Facebook with the intention of annoying others.

The post was then read by Azhar Khaiden, 55, who is the father of the deceased, at Sekolah Kebangsaan Felda Sungai Klah, Sungkai at 2 pm last Aug 28.

Wan Abd Qayyum was charged under Section 500 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Nabila Norzam appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Amani Williams-Hunt, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, represented the accused.

In the Ulu Tiram police station attack on May 17, Ahmad Azza Fahmi, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed. Another police officer, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured by two gunshots to the shoulder and hip.