Committee set up to peruse terms and conditions of Bestinet contract

PUTRAJAYA: A committee has been established to discuss the terms and conditions of the contract of Bestinet Sdn Bhd (Bestinet) following the Cabinet’s policy decision to extend the company’s contract.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the committee will be chaired by the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali along with representatives of relevant ministries.

“The cabinet followed up with the decision to create a committee chaired by KSN,“ he said in a press conference here today,” he said.

He added that the committee will discuss the terms of the contract covering certain principles such as speeding up the application process and the welfare of foreign workers.

“All of that will be the framework to guide the committee headed by KSN to refine the terms of the contract,“ he said.

Saifuddin Nasution also confirmed that Bestinet’s contract has extended for three years.

Bestinet is a provider of Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS).

The media previously reported that Bestinet’s contract may be extended after it ended on May 31.

Previously, the Auditor General’s Report (LKAN) 2022 asked the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) to discuss and decide who will be fully responsible for the foreign worker management system without neglecting the needs of all stakeholders.

This follows the management of foreign workers through the Integrated Foreign Worker Management System (ePPAx) and FWCMS under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA ) was found to be unsatisfactory.