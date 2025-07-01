PM Anwar begins official visits to Italy, France, and Brazil

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today commenced a series of official visits to Italy, France, and Brazil, marking a significant step in Malaysia’s efforts to enhance global economic and diplomatic cooperation.

The Malaysian delegation departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 2.15 pm aboard a Malaysia Airlines chartered flight. The three-country tour begins with a three-day visit to Italy, followed by engagements in France and Brazil.

Italy, France, and Brazil collectively contributed RM50.91 billion (USD11.14 billion) in bilateral trade with Malaysia last year. The visits aim to reinforce economic partnerships and explore new opportunities in trade, technology, and investment.

Anwar is accompanied by a high-profile business delegation, including representatives from Petronas, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Maybank, FGV, YTL Power, and Sunway. Five Cabinet ministers are also part of the entourage, covering key portfolios such as foreign affairs, transport, agriculture, defence, and trade.

In Rome, the Prime Minister will meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors. Malaysia’s Ambassador to Italy, Datuk Zahid Rastam, highlighted the visit’s potential to deepen collaboration.

The Paris leg includes a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on trade, technology, and education. Anwar will also engage with French business leaders, address the Malaysian diaspora, and deliver a public lecture at Sorbonne University on July 4.

The final stop in Rio de Janeiro will see Anwar attending the 17th BRICS Summit as a partner country. Malaysia’s participation underscores its commitment to multilateralism, climate action, and global governance, aligning with its role as ASEAN Chair for 2025.