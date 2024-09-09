Communications Ministry sec-gen offers condolences over Zaini Yuhyi’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa expressed condolences to the family of former RTM news presenter and Bernama TV host Zaini Yuhyi, who died last night at the age of 58.

“Innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun. May the soul of Zaini Yuhyi, former news presenter of RTM and Bernama TV be blessed and placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he posted on Facebook.

Zaini breathed his last at 8 pm at the Sungai Buloh Hospital, near here.

His brother, Zuhri, when contacted, said Zaini just celebrated his 58th birthday last Saturday, before being admitted to the hospital

“He died of aortic rupture. He leaves behind a wife and four children,” he said, adding that Zaini’s remains would be laid to rest at the Kota Damansara Muslim cemetery later today.

Zaini, the eldest son of the 1970s actress Norma Yuzie, was Bernama TV’s host for Ruang Bicara from 2017 to 2018 and The Nation from 2017 to 2021.