Companies should take advantage of MyInvois trial period- Lim

MELAKA: Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying has urged the 1,500 companies that have not yet submitted any invoices through the Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) MyInvois e-invoicing system to do so promptly before the full implementation begins in January next year.

These companies are among the 5,000 companies with annual revenues or sales exceeding RM100 million participating in the first phase of the e-invoicing system.

Lim noted that the IRB has received positive feedback from 3,500 companies, with 3.5 million invoices submitted through the MyInvois platform after its launch on Aug 1.

“As of today, the total number of successful e-Invoice submissions stands at 3.5 million, demonstrating a high level of compliance and cooperation from the industry. We hope all companies will comply within the given timeframe,“ said Lim.

She also urged more companies to take full advantage of this trial period to familiarise themselves with the system.

“We urge companies that have yet to use the system to do so (submit their invoices) as soon as possible. If they face any technical difficulties or have any questions with regards to the system, they have the time to sort it out by contacting the IRB which has a dedicated team ready to assist them,” she said.

Lim said this to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the MADANI Roadshow on e-Invoice, Budi MADANI and the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS 2.0) here today.

She emphasised that the gradual transition to the MyInvois system is crucial to the government’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of tax administration in Malaysia.

Taxpayers can submit their e-Invoices to the IRB through two methods, namely Application Programming Interface (API) Integration and the MyInvois portal, which can be accessed at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my