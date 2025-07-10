Chief justice appointment follows federal constitution says Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has reaffirmed that the appointments for the Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal will strictly adhere to the Federal Constitution and existing laws.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said emphasised that the selection process follows Article 122B, requiring the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s approval upon the Prime Minister’s advice after consulting the Conference of Rulers.

Azalina stated, “This matter is in line with the Federal Constitution, which is the supreme law of the country and must be upheld by all parties. It also reflects the principle of constitutional monarchy, which forms the foundation of the country’s administration.”

The Conference of Rulers is set to meet from July 15 to 17 to deliberate on the appointments.

The Cabinet has acknowledged public concerns regarding the vacancies, with Azalina assuring that the MADANI Government prioritises judicial integrity and transparency.

She urged all parties to allow the constitutional process to proceed smoothly, reinforcing institutional stability.

Currently, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim is temporarily overseeing the Chief Justice’s duties under Article 131A of the Federal Constitution and the Courts of Judicature Act 1964.

The positions became vacant after Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim retired on July 2 and 3, respectively. - Bernama