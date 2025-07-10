JBPM wins 19 gold medals at World Police and Fire Games 2025

SEPANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) made the nation proud by bagging 19 gold medals at the Birmingham 2025 World Police and Fire Games (WPFG 2025).

The event, held in Alabama, USA, from June 30 to July 5, saw the 34-member team also securing 17 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Tenpin bowling was JBPM’s strongest event, contributing seven gold medals. Golf followed closely with six golds, while darts and bodybuilding each added three to the tally.

Notably, this was JBPM’s first time competing in bodybuilding, and their three gold medals in the category have sparked enthusiasm for future participation.

Silver medals were dominated by golf with eight, followed by tenpin bowling (six), darts (two), and one from the push-pull and bench press event.

The bronze medals came from tenpin bowling (six), golf (three), and darts (one).

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad praised the team’s discipline and fighting spirit, which he said were key to their success.

He also highlighted the upcoming 2027 championship in Perth, Australia, as an opportunity for more athletes to shine.

“We now understand our potential, and God willing, we will send even more bodybuilding athletes to represent the department and the country.

“To all bodybuilding sports enthusiasts, start your training now and aim to participate in the next championship—it’s a great opportunity to make a name on the international stage,” he said. - Bernama