Trump praises Liberian leader’s English despite it being official language

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump sparked awkward moments during a White House lunch with African leaders by praising Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his English proficiency, seemingly unaware that English is Liberia’s official language.

The incident occurred during a gathering with several West African heads of state on Wednesday.

During the event, Trump complimented Boakai after his brief remarks, saying “Thank you, and such good English... Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated?”

The question created an uncomfortable moment as English is Liberia’s national language and Boakai’s mother tongue.

The Liberian president, who was educated in his home country, gave a muted response while facing away from media cameras. Trump continued his praise, stating “It’s beautiful English. I have people at this table can’t speak nearly as well,“ while surrounded by French-speaking presidents from neighboring nations.

Liberia’s historical ties to the United States date back to the 1820s when freed African-American slaves were resettled there by the American Colonization Society. These settlers established English as the official language when declaring independence in 1847.

While Liberia has numerous indigenous languages and creole dialects, English remains the lingua franca and language of government. President Boakai is multilingual, literate in Mendi and Kissi languages, but primarily communicates in English for official functions.

