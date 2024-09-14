Congestion at national border gates due to school holiday traffic

ALOR SETAR: The two national border gates in Kedah are facing severe congestion due to a surge in vehicles from Malaysia heading to Thailand for the school holidays.

Since early this morning, long queues have been reported at the Bukit Kayu Hitam and Kota Putra Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complexes (ICQS) near Kuala Nerang.

Kedah Immigration Department (JIM) director Mohd Ridzzuan Mohd Zain, said traffic through the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS has seen a sharp increase since last Thursday, with 30,754 travellers recorded entering and exiting the checkpoint.

“Malaysians flock to Hatyai, a renowned food paradise known for its affordable and delicious dishes. Hatyai’s appeal has significantly contributed to the rise in visitors during this holiday season,” he said in a statement today.

To manage the situation, Kedah JIM has promptly increased the number of inspection counters at both Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS and Kota Putra ICQS.

Mohd Ridzzuan added that the department has taken steps to expedite the checking of travel documents and improve traffic flow at the border.

“Traffic enforcement has been intensified on the main roads leading to the border to reduce congestion and ensure smooth movement,“ he said.

Kedah JIM also advises road users to follow the rules, cooperate with personnel on duty and plan their journeys in advance.

“The public should monitor traffic updates through official channels and choose appropriate travel times to avoid heavy traffic, while tourists are reminded to ensure their travel documents are valid and complete to prevent any issues at the border,“ said Mohd Ridzzuan.

Meanwhile, Kota Putra ICQS Immigration chief Shafarina Othman reported that the number of tourists crossing the border has increased by nearly 40 per cent compared to normal days.

“Normally, 400 to 600 visitors use Kota Putra ICQS daily, but yesterday, the number surged to 1,868,” she added.