Congratulatory messages flood social media in conjunction with King’s installation

KUALA LUMPUR: Congratulatory messages are flooding in from social media users in conjunction with the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia today.

‘Daulat Tuanku’ and ‘His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’ are two of the trending phrases on X.

Internet users from various backgrounds, who offered their highest congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim, also prayed that His Majesty could protect the nation against any threats, including attempts to disrupt harmony, thereby driving the country to greater success.

On Facebook, Muhammad Syafiq Hazman expressed his confidence that Sultan Ibrahim could shoulder the responsibilities as the head of state effectively.

“May His Majesty become a pillar of the nation’s prosperity and a cornerstone of Malaysia’s economic development. I am confident that His Majesty will shoulder the responsibilities as the head of state well,” he said.

Muhammad Sukri Abdul Rahman shared his excitement watching the installation ceremony, which was broadcast live on television.

He said he was proud to witness the historic moment that only occurs every five years.

“I offer my highest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim. May Allah bless His Majesty’s reign,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohdridzuan Mdisa prayed that Allah SWT would grant him good health and longevity.

“May Allah SWT also bless His Majesty’s reign,” he said.

X user @BoonHoongg expressed hope that Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia would be granted good health.

Another X user @kynaasaiful was captivated by the attire of Raja Zarith Sofiah during the installation ceremony.

“The Queen’s dress is absolutely beautiful! Love it,“ she said.

The installation ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia, steeped in tradition and customs, was held at Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Negara.

It was attended by hundreds of guests including the Malay Rulers, the governors, Cabinet ministers and foreign dignitaries.