Contractors may face penalties for JENDELA Phase One delays in Sabah, Sarawak

KULAI: Contractors working on telecommunication towers under Phase One of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) programme in rural Sabah and Sarawak may face penalties for missing deadlines.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said the government had already granted a significant extension, but contractors still failed to meet the deadline.

“Some JENDELA projects remain incomplete, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is reviewing whether penalties can be imposed for these delays,“ she told reporters at the Kulai parliamentary health screening programme here today.

Teo added that MCMC is examining Phase Two of the JENDELA project, which will use new technology to prevent the delays experienced in Phase One from recurring.

On July 19, Teo reportedly said that projects in Sabah and Sarawak, which began in 2022, were expected to be completed within 18 months. However, delays were caused by site issues and contractors’ failure to meet deadlines.

Meanwhile, Teo said that the ministry is collaborating with the Health Ministry (MOH) to provide accurate health information to the public, especially regarding monkeypox or mpox cases.

“New diseases often become viral with inaccurate images and claims. It’s crucial for the public to be digitally and media literate.

“For accurate information, refer to MOH. If there are cases in the country, the ministry will announce them as this is a public health issue,“ the Kulai MP said.

On Aug 15, MOH confirmed that no new mpox cases had been reported in the country, despite an increase in cases in Africa.

Regarding the Malaysian Media Council Bill, Teo hopes that it will be tabled in Parliament during this October session.

“I believe the media council will assist the government in educating the public and ensuring that media issues are addressed with the highest ethical standards.

“Though I am a deputy minister and not a journalist myself, I am confident that establishing this council will significantly elevate the professionalism of journalism in the country,“ she said.