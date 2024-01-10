Cop detained to facilitate probe into extortion case

IPOH: A policeman was detained to assist in the investigation of an extortion case involving an oil palm smallholder in Langkap, Teluk Intan, yesterday.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the 40-year-old suspect, who is based at a police station in Bagan Datuk, was arrested in Hutan Melintang at 7 pm.

He explained that the suspect had demanded RM2,000 from the 37-year-old victim to resolve a previous case related to a urine test on Sept 26.

“The victim subsequently filed a police report regarding the misconduct of the officer last Sunday,” he told reporters after the national anthem and Rukun Negara pledge at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters today.

Azizi said the case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code, and a remand application for the suspect will be made at the Teluk Intan Sessions Court later today.