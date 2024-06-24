Cops detain nine individuals in Spaoh bullying incident

BETONG: Police have detained nine individuals suspected of being involved in a bullying incident involving a teenage boy in Spaoh, which went viral on social media.

Betong district police chief DSP Zamry Alli, in a statement, said the suspects, aged between 12 and 26, were arrested after the victim lodged a report at the Betong police station today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 323/506 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Zamry also urged the public not to speculate about the incident as the case is still under investigation.

Earlier, a video went viral on TikTok and Facebook, showing the teenager being slapped multiple times on the face and head by an individual in the presence of several other young men.