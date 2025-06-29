NSC ready to back heritage swimmers for national squad

THE National Sports Council (NSC) is open to assisting heritage swimmers identified by Malaysia Aquatics (MAS) to bolster the national team.

NSC director-general Jefri Ngadirin stated that while the council welcomes the initiative, swimmers must first qualify under existing athlete support programmes.

“They will only receive assistance if they meet the criteria for the Podium Programme or similar schemes.

“There will be no extra financial burden,“ Jefri said after officiating the Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) annual meeting at the World Trade Centre (WTC) today.

MAS recently revealed efforts to scout heritage swimmers abroad, with five potential candidates aged 14 to 19 already identified.

Jefri also praised PSM’s progress under president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan, urging other sports bodies to emulate its success.