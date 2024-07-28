DBKL to distribute over 40,000 Jalur Gemilang for National Day, Malaysia Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will distribute over 40,000 Jalur Gemilang flags to enliven this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations in the capital.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr. Zaliha Mustafa said the Jalur Gemilang will be distributed to government agencies, non-governmental organisations, residents’ representative councils, residents’ associations, and educational institutions.

“This is to encourage Kuala Lumpur residents to fly one Jalur Gemilang at each home to promote a sense of unity in celebrating Independence Day. The flags can be obtained at our service centres in each Parliamentary constituency,“ she said.

She was speaking to reporters after launching the Jalur Gemilang campaign in conjunction with the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur’s 2024 National Month celebration held at the 50WP Temu DBKL @ Wangsa Maju family carnival, Taman Tasik Danau Kota, which was also attended by Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh.

During the event, she distributed Jalur Gemilang flags to 11 Parliamentary representatives in Kuala Lumpur.

Dr. Zaliha added that DBKL has also planned numerous programmes throughout the National Month, such as best-decorated premises and best-lighted buildings.

She also announced that the distribution of Jalur Gemilang flags will be extended to Labuan and Putrajaya.