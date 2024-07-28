KUALA LUMPUR: A local Tamil film, Vijay LLB The Advocate, which brings a legal narrative and tells behind-the-scenes glimpses of court cases, will be in cinemas nationwide this Aug 1.

Raaga radio presenter, Uthaya, who plays the lead role in the film, said Vijay LLB The Advocate not only offers an interesting plot but also an important message.

“The film is adapted from a novel based on a true story and adapted with local elements. It promises a deep and captivating experience.

“Although the title refers to the world of law, Vijay LLB The Advocate offers more than just a lawyer’s narrative, with elements of drama and thriller that are rarely featured in local Tamil works,“ he said in a statement to Bernama.

The plot begins with the murder of a college student, and subsequently, a lecturer named Venthan is linked to the incident.

A lecturer, Venthan, has been accused in a murder case involving a student of a private college. All evidence and witnesses seem to be neatly stacked against him, pointing towards his entrapment.

Vijay, who is a lawyer and Venthan's childhood friend, feels compelled to help free his friend from such an accusation.

The journey towards upholding truth and absolute freedom is not an easy one when power, money, and manipulation become the main chess pieces.

It becomes Vijay's responsibility to use all his wisdom to liberate Venthan from the murder charge.

A Gala Premiere Show will be held at 3pm today at MBO Quayside Mall, Shah Alam, with tickets sold at RM20.